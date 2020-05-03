Sports World: Beaumont wins 2nd term as World Rugby chief

Beaumont wins 2nd term as World Rugby chief

DUBLIN • Bill Beaumont has been re-elected as World Rugby chairman, after beating Argentina's Agustin Pichot in the first round of voting, the sport's governing body said yesterday.

The Englishman prevailed by 28 votes to 23 to secure a second consecutive four-year term. Frenchman Bernard Laporte, who was running unopposed, was elected vice-chairman.

REUTERS

MLS allows individual training from mid-week

LOS ANGELES • Football players will be able to use outdoor team training fields for solo workouts from Wednesday, Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Friday, as the sport takes its first steps towards a return to action following the shutdown forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like most North American sports, the MLS shuttered operations in mid-March and a league-wide moratorium on team training remains in place up till May 15.

REUTERS

Paddlers' hiatus extended to end of July

BERLIN • All table tennis competitions and events have been scrapped at least until the end of July owing to the Covid-19 crisis, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said yesterday.

Following an update from its task force, the ITTF said that it was looking into potentially returning to action in August but that it would also need to cut costs.

REUTERS