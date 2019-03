Beardsley charged over alleged insults

LONDON • Former England forward Peter Beardsley has been charged by the Football Association for using racist language towards players while working as the Under-23 coach at Premier League team Newcastle.

Beardsley, 58, left his job on March 6 following a year-long investigation by the club. He was cited for three breaches of allegedly using "abusive and/or insulting words," the FA said in a statement yesterday.

Beardsley, who has denied the claims, has until April 12 to respond.

DPA

Ronaldo fined but no ban for crotch grab

TURIN • Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was fined €20,000 (S$30,500)on Thursday by European football's governing body Uefa for a gesture he made while celebrating their Champions League last-16 victory over Atletico Madrid.

However, he will be free to face Ajax in the tournament's quarter-finals after escaping a ban, with the first leg to be played in Amsterdam on April 10.

Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick as Juventus won 3-2 on aggregate, had mimicked Atletico coach Diego Simeone's crotch-grabbing celebrations from the first leg.

REUTERS

F1 goes free-to-air in the Middle East

DOHA • Formula One will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the Middle East and North Africa under a new five-year deal with MBC Group.

MBC, the Middle East's largest media company, had acquired the exclusive rights to air all 21 races and would broadcast them live with a "considerable on-site presence".

Qatar-based pay-TV broadcaster beIN Sports announced last month it had not renewed its contract with the sport as a result of piracy in the region.

REUTERS

Els in contention at Maybank C'ship

KUALA LUMPUR • South African golfer Ernie Els surged into contention at the Maybank Championship yesterday, after he posted a second-round two-under 70 at the Saujana Golf and Country Club to sit two shots behind leader Thomas Pieters of Belgium.

Els is tied fourth on six-under 138 while joint overnight leader Nacho Elvira of Spain shot a 72 to share second spot with Indonesian Danny Masrin (68), one shot behind Pieters. Singapore's Jesse Yap (71) and Johnson Poh (77) missed the cut set at even par.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE