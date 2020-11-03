Sports World: Bayern's Sule out of tie

Bayern's Sule out of tie

MUNICH • Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule yesterday tested positive for Covid-19, and will not play in their Champions League game at RB Salzburg today.

The club also yesterday said they had withdrawn their offer of a new five-year deal for David Alaba after talks failed.

REUTERS

Rockets hire new coach

LOS ANGELES • The Houston Rockets have named Stephen Silas as their new head coach, replacing Mike D'Antoni.

This is the first National Basketball Association head coach role for Silas, who was part of the Dallas Mavericks' set-up last season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Gay wins Bermuda C'ship

MIAMI • World No. 328 Brian Gay sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the first play-off hole on Sunday to beat Wyndham Clark and win the Bermuda Championship to snap a seven-year PGA Tour drought.

It was his first win since the 2013 Humana Challenge and fifth overall.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Moyes supports five subs

LONDON • West Ham manager David Moyes yesterday said he would be fine with the reintroduction of a rule change allowing for five substitutes.

Premier League clubs earlier voted against it, but calls are growing amid concerns over player welfare.

REUTERS