Sports World: Bayern warn press of legal action

Bayern warn press of legal action

MUNICH • Bayern Munich bosses yesterday threw their support behind embattled coach Niko Kovac despite the team's four-game winless streak in all competitions, accusing the media of "disrespectful" reporting.

Club president Uli Hoeness and chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also warned the German press that legal action was a possibility ahead of the six-time defending Bundesliga champions' trip to Wolfsburg today.

Rummenigge added that reporters should now expect to get "mail from our media lawyer" for any false or inaccurate news about their players or the under-fire Kovac.

REUTERS

Emery not bothered by comments on Ozil

LONDON • Arsenal manager Unai Emery is not concerned about Mesut Ozil's desire to perform despite a suggestion by former manager Arsene Wenger that the midfielder's recent retirement from international football could affect his motivation.

Wenger said that Ozil, who called it a day with Germany after accusing the country's football association of "racism", should play for Die Mannschaft again because he "loses a bit" of his drive otherwise.

However, Emery refuted Wenger's suggestions, before adding that the player's focus and drive were still "big".

REUTERS

Kang's 67 for outright lead in Shanghai

SHANGHAI • South Korea's Kim Sei-young reeled off four birdies in a row to grab the outright lead at the halfway stage of the inaugural Buick LPGA Shanghai yesterday.

Her five-under 67 was one shot ahead of Thai overnight leader Ariya Jutanugarn (69) and American Danielle Kang (68).

The US$2.1 million (S$2.8 million) event is the second official LPGA tournament to be staged in China after the Blue Bay LPGA, which tees off on the island of Hainan next month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Veteran Piercy in front in CJ Cup

JEJU (South Korea) • Veteran Scott Piercy took the second-round lead at the US$9.5 million (S$13.08 million) CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on the South Korean tourist island of Jeju yesterday after a bogey-free seven-under 65, with world No. 3 Brooks Koepka lurking in second.

The 39-year-old defied his world ranking of 252nd to total nine-under 135 and stay just one shot ahead of PGA Tour Player of the Year Koepka, who also fired a 65.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

