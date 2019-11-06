Sports World: Bayern told to buck up after Kovac exit

Bayern told to buck up after Kovac exit

MUNICH • Bayern Munich's star-studded squad have been told to knuckle down under interim coach Hansi Flick ahead of today's Champions League Group B clash at home to Greek outfit Olympiakos following Niko Kovac's sacking on Sunday.

The club's director of sport, Hasan Salihamidzic , yesterday chided their off-form players, saying he now expected "absolute motivation to achieve our goals for this season".

Flick is, however, not expected to be the caretaker coach for long, with Bayern president Uli Hoeness yesterday telling German daily Bild a decision regarding Kovac's replacement will be made in a few weeks.

Clijsters delays return owing to knee injury

PARIS • Former world No. 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters has been forced to delay her planned return to competitive tennis in January because of a knee injury.

Tweeting that she was "undergoing rehab", the 36-year-old Belgian, who was on a seven-year hiatus, vowed that despite the setback, she was "determined as ever to get back to the game I love".

Her manager Bob Laes told local daily Het Nieuwsblad that she had suffered a medial ligament tear and will face "six to eight weeks of rehabilitation" before training can resume.

Dutch Olympian jailed for drug trafficking

AMSTERDAM • Dutch Olympic athlete Madiea Ghafoor was sentenced to 81/2 years in jail on Monday night after £2 million (S$3.5 million) worth of drugs were found in the boot of her car in Germany.

The 27-year-old, who ran for the Netherlands in the 4x400m relay at the 2016 Rio Games, was stopped at a border check in Elten in June and was found to be in possession of 50kg of ecstasy tablets and 2kg of crystal meth.

Ghafoor has refused to reveal who she was transporting the drugs for, claiming that she feared for the safety of her family.

