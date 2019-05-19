Sports World: Bayern seal German title with 5-1 win

Bayern seal German title with 5-1 win

MUNICH • Bayern Munich secured their seventh successive Bundesliga title after a 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena yesterday.

Kingsley Coman started the rout in the fourth minute, and was joined on the scoresheet by David Alaba, Renato Sanches, and departing duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

With the result, Bayern topped the German league with 78 points, two ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

Adrian fourth in return after surgery

LOS ANGELES • Five-time Olympic champion swimmer Nathan Adrian, competing for the first time since he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, finished fourth in the 100m freestyle on Friday at the TYR Pro Series in Bloomington, Indiana. He had undergone two surgeries.

Adrian, the 100m free gold medallist at the 2012 London Games and owner of four Olympic relay golds, clocked 49.31sec to finish 0.55sec behind winner Zach Apple.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lakers will not replace Magic Johnson

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers will not hire a president of basketball operations to replace Magic Johnson, ESPN reported on Friday.

Per the report, general manager Rob Pelinka will remain in his role and report directly to owner Jeanie Buss, after previously reporting to Johnson.

Johnson abruptly resigned on April 9, minutes before the team's regular-season finale, saying he had not told anyone - including Buss, with whom he is close - about his decision in advance.

REUTERS