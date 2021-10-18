Sports World: Bayern reclaim top spot after 5-1 win

Bayern reclaim top spot after 5-1 win

LEVERKUSEN • Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich delivered an ominous warning to the rest of the league yesterday, as they thrashed third-place side Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 to reclaim top spot from Borussia Dortmund.

Braces from Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry plus a Thomas Muller strike gave Bayern, who have 19 points from eight games, the win. Patrik Schick got the consolation for the hosts at the Bay Arena.

Dortmund, who beat Mainz 3-1 on Saturday, are second with 18 points.

REUTERS

Baber quits as Fiji rugby sevens coach

SYDNEY • Fiji sevens coach Gareth Baber, who helped the rugby team retain their Olympic title in Tokyo, has rejected an offer to stay on until the 2024 Paris Games and will instead take up a job in Scotland.

The Welshman has accepted a role as an assistant coach under Mike Blair at Edinburgh Rugby. Under Baber, a former Wales Under-20 coach, Fiji also won 12 rounds of the elite World Rugby Sevens Series and clinched the title in 2018-19.

REUTERS

Rotich, Memuye win Paris Marathon

PARIS • Kenya's Elisha Rotich won the men's race and Ethiopia's Tigist Memuye topped the women's podium at the Paris Marathon, which drew 60,000 participants, yesterday.

Rotich set a course record of 2hr 4min 21sec, ahead of Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros (2:04:41) and Kenyan Hillary Kipsambu (2:04:44). Ethiopians swept the women's race. Memuye crossed first in 2:26:12, ahead of compatriots Yenenesh Dinkesa (2:26:15) and Fantu Jimma (2:26:22).

REUTERS