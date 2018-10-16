Sports World: Barca's Turan charged over brawl with singer

Barca's Turan charged over brawl with singer

ISTANBUL • Turkish prosecutors on Monday charged Barcelona player Arda Turan over a brawl with a prominent singer, asking for him to be sentenced to 121/2 years in jail.

Turan, who is currently on loan at Istanbul's Basaksehir, was charged with sexual harassment, unlicensed possession of weapons and causing intentional injury over the fight with singer Berkay Sahin, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

English FA condemns fans' unruly behaviour

SEVILLE • The Football Association has condemned the behaviour of some England fans in Seville ahead of their team's Nations League match against Spain yesterday.

Riot police intervened on Sunday night to break up a group of English supporters who had been drinking and behaving badly as they wandered around the centre of the Spanish city. There have been no confirmed arrests or injuries.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Italy earn first Nations League win

WARSAW • Italy snatched a dramatic and deserved 1-0 win away to Poland in their Nations League match on Sunday thanks to a stoppage-time header from Cristiano Biraghi, his first international goal.

Biraghi gave Italy their first win in a competitive match since Roberto Mancini took over as coach in May.

REUTERS

Eder ends drought at Scots' expense

GLASGOW • Portugal forward Eder scored his first international goal since the Euro 2016 final to complete a 3-1 friendly win over Scotland on Sunday.

Helder Costa opened the scoring while Bruma added a third before Steven Naismith scored a consolation for the hosts in added time.

REUTERS

Season over for crocked del Potro

SHANGHAI • Injury-plagued Juan Martin del Potro is set to miss the rest of the tennis season after it was revealed on Sunday that he had fractured his knee at the Shanghai Masters.

The world No. 4, who had been set to compete at next month's season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London, told reporters he was feeling "very sad" after the diagnosis was confirmed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Khabib challenges Mayweather to bout

LOS ANGELES • Mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken a page out of vanquished opponent Conor McGregor's playbook and issued a challenge to undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Nurmagomedov's challenge came in a video posted on Instagram by Mayweather's promoter Leonard Ellerbe, with the Russian saying: "50-0 versus 27-0."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE