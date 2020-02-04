Sports World: Barca's Fati youngest to net double in win

Barca's Fati youngest to net double in win

MADRID • Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score a brace in La Liga on Sunday, by capitalising on two brilliant Lionel Messi assists to give Barcelona a 2-1 victory over Levante.

Fati, at 17 years and 94 days old, broke the previous record held by Juanmi Jimenez, who scored twice for Malaga against Real Zaragoza at 17 years and 115 days old in 2010. Ruben Rochina scored Levante's goal in stoppage time.

Barca reduced the gap at the top to three points behind Real Madrid.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Harden gets 40pts, misses triple-double

HOUSTON • James Harden finished an assist shy of a 40-point triple-double as the Houston Rockets held on for a 117-109 win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans in the National Basketball Association on Sunday.

He drilled seven of 15 three-point attempts to finish with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. New Orleans' Zion Williamson played a season-high 32 minutes and had 21 points and 10 rebounds.

REUTERS

Saudi win ends long drought for McDowell

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY (Saudi Arabia) • Graeme McDowell defended his overnight lead in windy conditions on Sunday to win the Saudi International for his 11th European Tour golf title, but the first since 2014.

The Northern Irishman, 40, made a nervy par on the final hole, but his even-par 70 at the Royal Greens Golf Club took him to 12-under 268 to seal a two-shot win over defending champion Dustin Johnson (67).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Daniel keeps Maldinis' Milan tradition alive

MILAN • Daniel Maldini continued his family's long association with AC Milan when he made his Italian football league debut on Sunday to follow in the footsteps of his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder came on in stoppage time of the 1-1 home draw with Hellas Verona. Paolo, Milan's technical director, played a Serie A-record 647 games for the club while the late Cesare was a Milan player, then manager.

REUTERS