Sports World: Barca player ineligible: Levante

Barca player ineligible: Levante

BARCELONA • Levante have filed a complaint to the Spanish football federation claiming that Barcelona fielded an ineligible player in their King's Cup last-16, first-leg match, the LaLiga side tweeted yesterday.

Barcelona won the tie 4-2 on aggregate on Thursday, but Levante say that defender Juan "Chumi" Brandariz was ineligible to play in the first leg on Jan 10, which Levante won 2-1, as he was serving a suspension for their B team.

If the federation decides against the Spanish champions, who deny breaking any rules, they will be thrown out of the Cup - which they have won for the last four years - with Levante taking their place in the quarter-finals.

REUTERS

Mickelson first to card third 60

LOS ANGELES • Five-time Major golf champion Phil Mickelson flirted with a 59 in the opening round of the PGA Tour Desert Classic on Thursday, before settling for his third career round of 60.

The American rolled in 10 birdies and an eagle en route to a 12-under 60 to become the first player in Tour history to post three scores of 60 or better.

The 48-year-old, who went on to win the Phoenix Open twice when he shot a 60, finished the day with a three-shot lead over fellow American Adam Long, who fired a nine-under 63, while Australia's Curtis Luck was a stroke behind in third.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Henderson, Ji share 1st-round lead

MIAMI • Canada's Brooke Henderson and Ji Eun-hee of South Korea set the early pace in the opening round of the LPGA Tour Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Thursday, with both ending the first round with six-under 65s.

The duo led New Zealand's Lydia Ko and Stacy Lewis of the United States by one shot.

The event sees LPGA tournament winners from the past two seasons playing alongside celebrities like former National Basketball Association star Ray Allen and amateurs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Alvarez-Jacobs fight set for May 4

LOS ANGELES • Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and fellow middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs of the United States will meet in a May 4 unification bout, Golden Boy Promotions and streaming service DAZN announced on Thursday.

While the venue has not been determined, multiple reports have indicated it will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight will be Alvarez's first since earning a technical knockout victory over Britain's Rocky Fielding last month, winning the World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight title to go along with the World Boxing Council and WBA middleweight belts that he already held.

REUTERS

NBA game in Paris next season?

LONDON • National Basketball Association commissioner (NBA) Adam Silver has revealed the league is considering playing a regular-season game in Paris next year.

For the ninth successive year, the league is playing one match in London, but Silver is keen to grow the NBA's global brand and playing in France could be the next step. The Bercy Arena in Paris last hosted a pre-season game in 2010.

Hinting that a game will be scheduled for Paris, possibly instead of the London fixture, Silver admitted on Thursday that he was looking to tap into the large basketball fan base in the country, with nine French players currently in the league, including Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Tony Parker of the Charlotte Hornets.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE