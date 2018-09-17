Sports World: Barca keep perfect start as rivals slip up

Barca keep perfect start as rivals slip up

MADRID • LaLiga leaders Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Saturday for a fourth straight win, as Real Madrid lost ground after a 1-1 stalemate at Athletic Bilbao.

The draw put Real on 10 points, two adrift of the Spanish football champions after four games, with Atletico Madrid also slipping back in the title race on five points after drawing 1-1 at home to Eibar.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

World marathon mark by Kipchoge in Berlin

BERLIN • Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge set a new marathon world record in Berlin yesterday, smashing the previous best as he clocked 2hr 1min 39sec.

The 33-year-old Olympic champion, aided by a string of pacemakers till the 25km mark of the 42.195km race, took 1min 18sec off the previous best set four years ago by Dennis Kimetto.

Singapore's Soh Rui Yong, the 2015 and 2017 SEA Games champion, clocked 2:25:05 to finish 50th.

Momota, Marin secure titles in Japan Open

TOKYO• Japanese shuttler Kento Momota outgunned Thai rival Khosit Phetpradab 21-14, 21-11 in a one-sided final to capture the Japan Open badminton title yesterday.

In the women's draw, Carolina Marin retained her title by beating local favourite Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 17-21, 21-11.

Moeen alleges 'Osama' jibe by Aussie in book

LONDON• England all-rounder Moeen Ali has said he was called "Osama" by an Australia cricketer during the 2015 Ashes series.

His allegation was made in his autobiography, an extract of which was published in Saturday's edition of The Times newspaper. Cricket Australia has announced it is launching an investigation, saying the comment was "unacceptable".

