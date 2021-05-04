Sports World: Barca close in on title rivals Real, Atletico

Barca close in on title rivals Real, Atletico

VALENCIA • Lionel Messi scored a 50th free-kick goal for Barcelona as he led his side to a 3-2 comeback win at Valencia on Sunday to keep the pressure on La Liga title rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Barca are third on 74 points with four games remaining, level with second-placed Real Madrid and two behind leaders Atletico Madrid after both sides won on Saturday.

Valencia sacked coach Javi Gracia yesterday after the team slipped to within six points of the relegation zone. Voro was named caretaker coach, the seventh time he has taken charge of the team on an interim basis.

REUTERS

US' Burns gets first Tour win in Florida

MIAMI • Sam Burns fired a three-under 68 for his first PGA Tour victory, a three-shot win over his third-round co-leader Keegan Bradley in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbour, Florida on Sunday.

Burns, who shot a 17-under 267 for the tournament, finished Sunday's round with bogeys on two of his final four holes, but his one-under on the back nine was enough.

REUTERS

IPL game off after 2 players test positive

AHMEDABAD (India) • The Indian Premier League (IPL) was forced into its first coronavirus postponement this season yesterday after two players tested positive despite the tournament's bio-secure "bubble".

The Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore was called off just hours before its start after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier became infected.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

French Open to allow 1,000 fans initially

PARIS • A maximum of 1,000 fans will be allowed on court at Roland Garros this year with capacity capped at 35 per cent, French Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Sunday.

The number should rise to a ceiling of 5,000 fans on the three main courts and a 65 per cent limit from June 9, which will cover the final five days of the French Open. The May 30 to June 13 event was pushed back by a week with organisers hoping the Covid-19 situation will have improved enough to maximise the number of fans.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE