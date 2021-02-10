Sports World: Bamford hits 100th goal as Leeds win 2-0

Bamford hits 100th goal as Leeds win 2-0

LONDON • Jack Harrison scored before Patrick Bamford got his 100th goal to lift Leeds into the English Premier League's top half with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday.

It was a first home win this year for Leeds and it nudged them up to 10th place on 32 points from 22 games.

Palace, who were without injured talisman Wilfried Zaha, remain in 13th place, three points behind Leeds having played a game more.

REUTERS

Tampa's joyous fans flout virus rules

TAMPA (Florida) • The streets of Tampa teemed with boozy revellers into the wee hours of Monday, many of them ignoring pleas from medical experts to socially distance and wear masks, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

Four people were arrested at the official Super Bowl venues, including Raymond James Stadium, in a 24-hour span that began early on Sunday morning, according to preliminary statistics released by the Tampa Police Department. One was a 31-year-old man who ran onto the field in the fourth quarter.

NYTIMES

Aussie rules club boss quits over race issue

MELBOURNE • The head of Australian rules football juggernaut Collingwood resigned yesterday after widespread outrage over his response to evidence of systemic racism at the club.

Eddie McGuire announced his decision just days after undercutting an independent report that found discrimination was present at all levels of the club.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE