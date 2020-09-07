Sports World: Baffert earns sixth Kentucky Derby win

Baffert earns sixth Kentucky Derby win

LOUISVILLE • Authentic held off heavily favoured Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law to capture the 146th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, giving trainer Bob Baffert a record-equalling sixth victory in the Run for the Roses.

Racing's most prestigious event in the United States was not held on the first Saturday in May owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with no more than 1,000 people at the closed-door race.

There was also a heavy police presence outside the racetrack due to Black Lives Matters protesters angered by the death of Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician who was shot to death by white Louisville officers in March.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Overeem wins UFC main event at 40

LAS VEGAS • Alistair Overeem landed a series of unanswered punches and elbows to the face of Augusto Sakai to win the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Dutchman outlasted his Brazilian opponent, 11 years his junior, via a fifth-round technical knockout decision to ensure he remains in the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight mix.

Jones takes side job with San Diego Legion

LONDON • England head coach Eddie Jones will take on a consultancy role with Major League Rugby (MLR) side San Diego Legion, the BBC reported yesterday.

The Australian signed a contract extension in April to remain with England until the 2023 Rugby World Cup and his role with the MLR side will not conflict with those commitments.

The 60-year-old also serves as consultant to Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath, who ply their trade in the Top League, the country's only professional rugby competition.

REUTERS

Racing Point will take rap for copied ducts

MONZA(Italy) • Racing Point have dropped an appeal against a €400,000 (S$646,400) fine and 15-point penalty for copying Mercedes' 2019 brake ducts, the Formula One team said yesterday.

They had been allowed to continue competing without having to redesign the offending parts.

Renault, who made the original protest, had already withdrawn their appeal - leaving only Ferrari still taking action.

REUTERS