Sports World: Badminton's Korea & Macau Open axed

Badminton's Korea & Macau Open axed

KUALA LUMPUR • Three Asian badminton tournaments were cancelled yesterday due to coronavirus-related disruptions, said Badminton World Federation officials, in the latest overhaul of the sport's calendar.

They include the Korea Open, due to take place later this month, and the Macau Open in November.

The Korea Masters has now also been axed, after being postponed from dates in June.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pacquiao to fight Cuba's Ugas instead

LOS ANGELES • Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr has been forced to withdraw from his Aug 21 fight against Manny Pacquiao due to a retinal tear in his left eye, the organisers said on Tuesday.

Cuban Yordenis Ugas has agreed to replace Spence in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and defend his World Boxing Association welterweight belt against Pacquiao, who has won titles in eight divisions.

REUTERS

Aussies' 28-day quarantine gets flak

SYDNEY • A group of Australian Olympic athletes were yesterday facing 28 days in quarantine on return from Tokyo, in a move slammed as "cruel" and "uncaring" as concerns mount over their mental well-being.

All overseas travellers, including the nearly 500-strong Australian team, are required to spend 14 days' isolation in a hotel or special outback camp on arrival. But the South Australian state government ruled that those who could not get direct flights to Adelaide from Tokyo must serve another two weeks of home quarantine when they arrive in the state.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE