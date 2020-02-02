Sports world: Badminton's China Masters postponed

Badminton's China Masters postponed

BEIJING • China's virus outbreak has forced the country's first badminton tournament of the 2020 World Tour season to be postponed, organisers said yesterday.

The six-day China Masters was due to start on Feb 25 at Lingshui, in China's southern Hainan island.

Wuhan is set to host the Asia Championships in April. The Badminton World Federation said it was too early to "make any final conclusions" about whether to proceed with the event, which is one of the last chances for shuttlers to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Sunwolves kick off final season in style

TOKYO • Japan's Sunwolves opened their final season in Super Rugby with a bang yesterday, running in five tries for a deserved 36-27 victory over the Melbourne Rebels in Fukuoka.

The departure of the Sunwolves, who will play a home game at the Singapore National Stadium on May 2, at the end of the season had already been rubber stamped before the success of last year's World Cup in Japan, which captivated the host nation.

McDowell warned for slow play in Saudi

ECONOMIC CITY (Saudi Arabia) • Overnight co-leader Graeme McDowell was hit with a slow-play warning at golf's Saudi International on Friday because he had given an on-course TV interview. Under the new European Tour Pace of Play policy, he will be penalised one stroke if he gets another warning during the tournament.

Frenchman Victor Perez birdied shot a five-under 65 to take the lead at 10-under 130, two shots ahead of McDowell who finished with a 68.

