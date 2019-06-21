Sports World : Badminton duo reach q-finals in Malaysia

Badminton duo reach q-finals in Malaysia

Women's singles top seed Grace Chua and sixth seed Jaslyn Hooi yesterday reached the quarter-finals of badminton's Malaysia International Series and are the only Singaporeans left in the Ipoh tournament.

Chua beat Indonesia's Maharani Sekar Batari 21-11, 21-17 while Hooi ousted Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-hsun 21-15, 21-18.

Fifa gets gen sec to run African body

CAIRO • Fifa will take over the running of African football in the wake of corruption scandals consuming the Confederation of African Football (CAF), it was announced yesterday.

The CAF executive committee took the unprecedented decision to cede control and have Fifa general secretary Fatma Samoura parachuted in as "Fifa General Delegate for Africa". She will take over the running of CAF from August to next January with the possibility of a renewal of her six-month stint.

City extend Kyle's deal by two more years

LONDON • Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has signed a two-year extension to his current contract which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season, the Premier League champions announced on Wednesday.

Walker, who was signed from Tottenham in 2017 for a reported fee of £50 million (S$86.2 million), has won two league titles with the club after establishing himself as the first-choice right-back.

Scudamore boost for golf's European Tour

LONDON • The European Tour yesterday hired former Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore to help boost revenue from the Ryder Cup.

The 59-year-old will join a committee of sports and business executives led by Damon Buffini, former head of private equity group Permira, tasked with increasing income from the biennial team golf competition between Europe and the US.

