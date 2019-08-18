Sports World: Bacteria in Tokyo waters at para event

Bacteria in Tokyo waters at para event

TOKYO • The swim segment of a para-triathlon test event at Odaiba Marine Park for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was cancelled yesterday, because the e-coli bacteria levels were more than double the acceptable limit.

It was the latest in a series of difficulties over water quality and temperature ahead of the July 24-Aug 9 Games next year.

A women's triathlon run was cut short due to extreme heat last Thursday, with French triathlete Cassandre Beaugrand taken to hospital for suspected heatstroke. Around a dozen competitors and spectators also fell ill at a rowing test event, owing to high temperatures.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dodgy knee could see Osaka miss US Open

CINCINNATI • Naomi Osaka's US Open title defence was in doubt on Friday, after a left knee injury forced her to retire from her Cincinnati Masters quarter-final.

The Japanese star, who could lose her world No. 1 ranking if Australian Ashleigh Barty wins her semi-final, was forced to quit in pain, giving American Sofia Kenin a 6-4, 1-6, 2-0 win.

Serena Williams, who lost to Osaka in a tumultuous US Open final last year, also pulled out with back problems before her opener.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Italian cycling great Gimondi, 76, dies

PARIS • Italy's Felice Gimondi, who won five cycling Grand Tours, died on Friday at the age of 76 after suffering a heart attack while swimming in Sicily.

Gimondi, nicknamed The Phoenix, is one of seven riders to have won all three majors - the Tour de France in 1965, the Giro d'Italia in 1967, 1969 and 1976 and the Vuelta a Espana in 1968.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE