Sports World: Authorities delay Tour de France call

Authorities delay Tour de France call

PARIS • It is too soon to decide whether the Tour de France can go ahead amid the global coronavirus pandemic, but if it does, it may be without roadside spectators in order to minimise infection risk, said the French Sports Minister yesterday.

The world's most prestigious Grand Tour is set to be held from June 27 to July 19 and is one of the last major upcoming sporting events not to be cancelled or postponed.

On whether the cycling race can be held, French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu tweeted authorities first had a "more urgent battle to fight" and it was imperative to "focus on this mountain in front of us".

REUTERS

Fifa may allow player deals to be extended

LONDON • Fifa is willing to recommend several sweeping changes so that clubs can effectively deal with the ramifications of the global coronavirus pandemic, including allowing for the extension of player deals to fit in with the rescheduled domestic calendars.

The contracts of many players expire on June 30, but with all major European leagues suspended until April 30 at the earliest, the season will have to continue into the summer, so Fifa wants to take that into account.

According to an internal Fifa document presented to its coronavirus working group yesterday, the world football governing body will also suggest that transfer windows are moved to accommodate the new season dates, once they are finalised.

REUTERS