Sports World: Australian GP set to be postponed

Australian GP set to be postponed

LONDON • The Australian Grand Prix will be postponed to the back end of the Formula One season with Bahrain replacing it as the opening race in March, Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll told Reuters.

The move, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and quarantine restrictions, has been widely flagged in the media but is yet to be confirmed by Formula One or local organisers.

Sources said F1 teams agreed to the change in a virtual meeting on Monday with the sport's new chief executive Stefano Domenicali, who has replaced Chase Carey.

REUTERS

2023 Asian Cup in China over 31 days

BEIJING • The 18th edition of football's Asian Cup, the region's flagship national team competition, will take place in China on June 16 to July 16, 2023, the Asian Football Confederation said yesterday.

Ten cities across China will host the 24-team tournament, which will be held over 31 days, three days more than the 28-day showpiece in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

China will host the tournament for the second time after organising it in 2004.

REUTERS

Atletico stunned by minnows in Cup

BARCELONA • La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey after a shock 1-0 defeat away to third-division side Cornella on Wednesday.

Adrian Jimenez met a free kick on the volley to score the only goal of the second-round game in the seventh minute, while Atletico had right-back Ricard Sanchez sent off midway through the second half.

Atletico, who have lifted the trophy 10 times, most recently in 2013, were also knocked out of last year's competition by a third-tier side, going down 2-1 away to Cultural Leonesa in the third round after extra time.

REUTERS