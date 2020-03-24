Sports World: Australia rugby joins list of leagues on hold

Australia rugby joins list of leagues on hold

SYDNEY • Australia's National Rugby League bowed to the inevitable and suspended its season yesterday over growing fears for player safety coupled with tightened government restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 16-club NRL kicked off a fortnight ago and made it through two rounds as one of the last professional sports worldwide still playing during the pandemic.

Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V'landys revealed the competition was facing a "catastrophic financial crisis" as a result of the suspension.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japanese ruggers cancel rest of season

TOKYO • Japan's Top League is cancelling the remaining 42 matches of the season to help stem the spread of the coronavirus and safeguard the health of players and spectators, organisers of the country's only professional rugby union competition said in a statement yesterday.

League organisers also said the step was necessary as many players would be returning to their home countries.

With nations all around the world closing their borders, several players, including former Wallaby Matt Giteau, have already flown out of Japan to be with their families.

REUTERS

Virus deprived Gobert of his sense of smell

LOS ANGELES • Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert, whose positive coronavirus test prompted the National Basketball Association (NBA) to shut down its season on March 11, has said Covid-19 caused him to temporarily lose his sense of smell.

Asking other Twitter users who had contracted the disease if they were experiencing similar symptoms, the Frenchman said on Sunday night he had not been able to smell anything for the past four days.

At least 10 NBA players have contracted Covid-19, including Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Marcus Smart.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE