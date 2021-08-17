Sports World: Aussies won't be at short course c'ships

Aussies won't be at short course c'ships

SYDNEY • Swimming Australia have cancelled this year's national short course championships and decided not to send a team to the world championships in Abu Dhabi later this year, the governing body said yesterday.

The announcement to scrap next month's event in Melbourne came as Australia wrestles with a third wave of Covid-19, leading to lockdowns in major cities and state borders being closed.

Swimming Australia chief executive Alex Baumann added that the strict quarantine requirements for Australians returning from overseas would also make it difficult to put together a team for the Dec 15-20 short-course championship.

Courtois to stay at Real till mid-2026

MADRID • Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who had been under contract until 2024, has extended his stay at Real Madrid until June 30, 2026, the Spanish giants announced yesterday.

The 29-year-old has been with Real since 2018 when he arrived from Chelsea in a £35 million (S$66 million) transfer. Before his spell in London, he played for Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014.

Last Saturday, he played his 100th game for Real in La Liga in the 4-1 win at Alaves.

Kisner top in six-man Wyndham shoot-out

NEW YORK • Kevin Kisner emerged from a six-way play-off on Sunday to claim his fourth PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The American had a 66 in regulation and defeated compatriot Kevin Na (66), Branden Grace (66) of South Africa, Kim Si-woo (64) of South Korea, Adam Scott (65) of Australia and Roger Sloan (66) of Canada on the second play-off hole to win the Tour's regular-season finale. All had ended on 15-under 265.

This year's FedEx Cup Play-offs begin with the Northern Trust on Thursday.

