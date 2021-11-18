Sports World : Aussies drop to 3rd after draw with China

Aussies drop to 3rd after draw with China

SHARJAH, UAE • China's Wu Lei converted a second-half penalty to earn a 1-1 draw with Australia on Tuesday in the final round of Asia's preliminaries for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Mitchell Duke had put the Australians in front seven minutes before the interval, but Wu sent Mathew Ryan the wrong way 20 minutes from time to earn a point.

The draw means Australia are now third in Group B with 11 points from six matches, one behind Japan, who beat Oman 1-0 to leapfrog into second place. China have five points and are second from bottom.

Mercedes want review of Interlagos incident

SAO PAULO • Mercedes have sought a review of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen after new evidence emerged that was unavailable at the time, the team said on Tuesday.

Red Bull's championship leader Verstappen appeared to force his Mercedes rival off the track as they jostled for the lead at Interlagos last Sunday. The stewards took note of the Lap 48 incident during the race but concluded, on the basis of the evidence they had, that no investigation was necessary.

Sherrock stakes her claim at Grand Slam

LONDON • Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to reach the knockout phase of the Grand Slam of Darts on Tuesday, continuing to make history after her groundbreaking World Championship campaign two years ago.

The "Queen of the Palace" - who became the first female player to win a World Championship match against a man at last year's tournament en route to the third round - beat German No. 1 Gabriel Clemens 5-3 to send the Wolverhampton crowd wild and finish second in her group behind Peter Wright.

