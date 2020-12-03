Sports World: Aussie Open delayed 3 weeks after long talks

Aussie Open delayed 3 weeks after long talks

MELBOURNE • The Australian Open will start three weeks late on Feb 8, reports said yesterday, with tennis players cleared to train during quarantine following lengthy negotiations with the state authorities.

According to Australian media, the start date was announced to players by tournament director Craig Tiley. If confirmed, it will join the three other Grand Slams in being disrupted by the coronavirus.

However, Tennis Australia has yet to confirm the reports, and said plans were still awaiting approval from the Victoria government.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hodge won't let go of 'Hand of God' shirt

LONDON • Former England midfielder Steve Hodge has insisted the jersey worn by Diego Maradona in scoring two iconic goals against the English at the 1986 World Cup is not for sale.

He swopped shirts with Maradona, who died last week at the age of 60, at the end of the match. The Argentinian's No. 10 jersey is now on display at the National Football Museum in Manchester. He said he had been inundated with inquiries over the shirt in recent days and dispelled rumours he was looking for a seven-figure sum to sell it.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US women footballers reach partial deal

NEW YORK • The United States women's team have agreed on a settlement with the US Soccer Federation on outstanding claims over working conditions, it was announced on Tuesday.

The agreement, filed in a California federal court, was focused on travel, hotel accommodation, match venues and staffing, while setting up an appeal from players over a court ruling last May that rejected many of their claims for equal pay with male players in a wage discrimination lawsuit.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Three out of 4 wins for S'pore at junior event

Jay Gould-Healy and Shannon Tan were crowned winners of the boys' and girls' open respectively at the EFG Singapore Junior Masters at the Laguna National Golf and Country Club yesterday.

Irish golfer Jay notched a four-under 68 at the club's Masters Course for an even-par 216 to secure a one-stroke victory over Brandon Han, while local golfer Shannon parred her final round to finish on six-under 210, well clear of Inez Ng (223) in second.

Irvyn Tan (229) and Jillian Kuk (232) won the junior boys' and junior girls' divisions respectively.