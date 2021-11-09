Sports World: Aussie cricketers to play in Pakistan

Aussie cricketers to play in Pakistan

SYDNEY • Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years in March-April, the Pakistan Cricket Board said yesterday, despite England and New Zealand recently pulling out of matches .

Australia will play three Tests, as many one-day internationals and a single Twenty20 international.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Free skate PB earns teen Italian title

TURIN • Japan's Yuma Kagiyama said his come-from-behind victory at the Gran Premio d'Italia in Turin was a good learning experience ahead of next February's Beijing Winter Olympics, after the teenager bounced back from an error-strewn short programme to clinch gold.

The 18-year-old was seventh after the short programme but delivered a personal best of 197.49 points in the free skate, for a combined 278.02, to win his second International Skating Union Grand Prix title.

REUTERS

Springboks expect quick-moving Scots

GLASGOW • South Africa lock Franco Mostert says they are braced for an attacking Scotland side, who are likely to use the creative talents of fly-half Finn Russell to play a running style of rugby at Murrayfield on Saturday.

He expects the Scots to show more ambition and creativity with the ball after their 15-13 win over Australia last Sunday.

REUTERS

Howe replaces Bruce as Magpies boss

LONDON • Eddie Howe was confirmed as Newcastle United's new manager yesterday, a month after a Saudi-led takeover at St James's Park.

The ex-Bournemouth boss succeeds Steve Bruce, who left the Premier League club by "mutual consent" on Oct 20.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hovland wins for 2nd year in Mexico

PLAYA DEL CARMEN (Mexico) • Norway's Viktor Hovland retained his title at the Mayakoba Championship on Sunday for his second triumph of the year and third career PGA Tour victory.

His four-under 67 for a tournament-record 23-under 261 gave him a four-stroke win over Mexico's Carlos Ortiz (66).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE