Sports World: Aurier joins Villarreal on one-year deal

Aurier joins Villarreal on one-year deal

VILLARREAL • Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has joined Villarreal, the Spanish club confirmed on Monday.

The Ivory Coast international was available as a free agent after leaving Spurs by mutual consent last month. He has signed a one-year deal, with the option for a further two, with Unai Emery's side.

The 28-year-old made 110 appearances for Spurs, joining the Londoners from Paris Saint-Germain, where he won two Ligue 1 titles.

REUTERS

LPGA Tour calls off Japanese event

LOS ANGELES • One of the few remaining events on the 2021 LPGA Tour was cancelled on Monday.

The Toto Japan Classic will not be held as scheduled in Otsu, Japan, from Nov 4-7, the women's golf tour announced, citing "continuing health concerns and significant travel restrictions caused by the worldwide pandemic".

REUTERS

Kenya wants to host athletics world meet

NAIROBI • Kenya yesterday confirmed its bid to host the 2025 athletics world championships, which if accepted, would be held in Africa for the first time.

Nairobi has hosted both the world under-18 and under-20 world championships in the last four years, but faces a string of high-profile rivals including 2020 Olympic Games host Tokyo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thiem won't need op for injured wrist

LOS ANGELES • World No. 8 Dominic Thiem said he will not require surgery on a wrist injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the tennis season.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury in June at the Mallorca Open and had to skip Wimbledon and was unable to defend his US Open title last month. The Austrian's best result this term was at the Madrid Open, where he reached the semi-finals.

REUTERS