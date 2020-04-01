Sports World: Augusta National joins virus fight

Augusta National joins virus fight

LOS ANGELES • Augusta National Golf Club said on Monday it is donating US$2 million (S$2.85 million) to assist the Augusta area in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has already forced it to postpone the Masters tournament it typically hosts every April.

The club, the only permanent home for one of golf's four Majors, said US$1 million would go to Augusta University to help expand coronavirus testing, while another US$1 million would go to the Central Savannah River Area's recently launched Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Augusta National was scheduled to host the year's first Major from April 9 to 12 but earlier this month postponed the event until "some later date" because of concerns about the pandemic.

Magpies' non-playing staff on leave

LONDON • Newcastle have become the first English Premier League football club to place members of their non-playing staff on temporary leave in response to the coronavirus crisis, the BBC has reported.

The report said managing director Lee Charnley informed staff in an e-mail on Monday, saying the decision was taken to safeguard the club's future.

Newcastle have joined second-division clubs such as Birmingham and Millwall in putting the majority of their workforce, with the exception of players and first-team coaching staff, on furlough.

Watch NBA stars live in video game

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) has plans for a players-only NBA 2K video game tournament to be shown on ESPN, Yahoo Sports reported on Monday evening.

According to the report, the league hopes to launch the event on Friday and involve some big-name players. Each team is expected to have a representative, the report added.

The NBA regular season was suspended on March 11 for "at least 30 days" after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Covid-19 disease. He has since recovered.

