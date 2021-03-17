Sports World: ATP rankings system is messed up: Zverev

ATP rankings system is messed up: Zverev

MEXICO CITY • US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev says it is "absurd" he remains behind Roger Federer under the ATP Tour's revised rankings system during the Covid-19 pandemic, given that the world No. 6 Swiss was out injured for more than a year.

The men's tennis tour froze the rankings last year during its five-month shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

No. 7 Zverev, who yesterday beat Carlos Garfia 6-3, 6-1 to move into the last 16 of the Acapulco Open, also called the system "messed up".

REUTERS

Murray given wild card for Miami Open

MIAMI • Andy Murray is among five players handed a wild card into the main draw of next week's Miami Open, tournament officials said on Monday .

The Scot will make his first appearance here since 2016, having won the Masters 1000 tournament in 2009 and 2013.

On the three-time Major champion, event director James Blake said he "respects all the hard work Andy has put in to get back on tour" following injury.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Woodland, Piercy out of Honda Classic

MIAMI • Americans Gary Woodland and Scott Piercy have withdrawn from the Honda Classic, which starts tomorrow, after testing positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour has said.

They will be replaced by compatriot D.J. Trahan and Dane Sebastian Cappelen.

Augusta National Golf Club also said the Masters Par 3 contest will not be held because of Covid-19 protocols.

REUTERS