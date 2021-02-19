Sports World: Atletico's La Liga title charge slowed by draw

Atletico's La Liga title charge slowed by draw

VALENCIA • La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Levante on Wednesday, offering further hope to rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona of getting back into the title race.

While a deflected strike by Marcos Llorente cancelled out Enis Bardhi's opener, a second draw in three league games took Atletico, who have a game in hand, to 55 points, six ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. Barcelona are on 46 points.

REUTERS

Barnes rescues a point for Burnley in stalemate

LONDON • Ashley Barnes struck a second-half equaliser as Burnley frustrated Fulham's hopes of back-to-back Premier League wins in a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Fulham, who opened the scoring via Ola Aina, are 18th in the table on 19 points, six behind Newcastle who occupy the final place above the relegation zone, while the Clarets are eight points ahead of the Cottagers. Fulham had won 2-0 at Everton before the draw with Burnley.

REUTERS

World Cup bribery case verdicts under appeal

ZURICH • Swiss prosecutors have appealed against court verdicts clearing former Fifa secretary-general Jerome Valcke of bribery, and beIN Media Group and Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi of offering him incentives - including the rent-free use of a Sardinia villa - in a case involving World Cup media rights.

The prosecutors are also seeking further charges against Valcke, although both the Frenchman and the Qatari have denied wrongdoing.

They could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

REUTERS