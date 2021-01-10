Sports World: Atletico v Bilbao game off due to snowstorm

Atletico v Bilbao game off due to snowstorm

MADRID • Atletico Madrid's La Liga home game against Athletic Bilbao yesterday was postponed due to disruptions from a rare snowstorm in Spain, the football league said in a statement.

Troops were deployed to rescue trapped drivers from their vehicles as heavy snowfall from Storm Filomena caused travel chaos across Spain.

La Liga said it sought the postponement "given the exceptional situation caused by the storm across a large part of the peninsula... and the impossibility of having the pitch in optimal conditions".

REUTERS

De Ligt is Juventus' third positive case

ROME • Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt has become the third Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus last week, the Italian football champions said on Friday.

He follows teammates Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado in missing today's league match against Sassuolo, as well as next Sunday's trip to Inter Milan and Jan 20's Italian Super Cup final with Napoli due to the illness.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Zverev parts ways with coach Ferrer

LONDON • German tennis player Alexander Zverev will head into the 2021 season looking for a new coach after splitting with Spaniard David Ferrer, the world No. 7 confirmed on social media.

Zverev added former world No. 3 Ferrer to his coaching team around the middle of last year and reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open, where he went down to Dominic Thiem after winning the first two sets.

REUTERS

Ex-Dodgers manager Lasorda dies at 93

LOS ANGELES • Tommy Lasorda, the Los Angeles Dodgers' colourful and cantankerous long-time manager who led the team to four National League pennants and two World Series championships in the 1970s and 1980s, has died. He was 93.

Lasorda, who spent more than 70 years in the Dodgers organisation, suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at home on Thursday night and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the baseball team said in a statement on Friday.

REUTERS