Sports World: Athletes' babies allowed at Olympics

Athletes' babies allowed at Olympics

TOKYO • Nursing mothers will be allowed to bring their children to the Tokyo Olympics when necessary, organisers said yesterday.

Organisers have barred family members of athletes from attending the Games due to Covid-19 safety protocols.

Some athletes have complained that they were being forced to choose between the Games and their children but organisers said in an e-mail that the restriction has been eased.

REUTERS

Russia picks 335 neutral athletes

MOSCOW • Russia's Olympic Committee on Tuesday finalised a roster of 335 athletes who will compete at the Tokyo Olympics under a neutral flag, name and anthem as long as they are clean.

Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events, including the Olympics, with their flag and anthem until next year due to doping sanctions. Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of Russia's Olympic Committee, is expecting the team to improve on their fourth-placed medal tally at Rio 2016.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Benitez joins Everton on three-year deal

LONDON • Everton have signed former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez as their new manager, with the Spaniard putting pen to paper on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said yesterday. He replaces Carlo Ancelotti, who took over at Real Madrid last month.

REUTERS