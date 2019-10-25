Sports World: Astros slump, Nats lead World Series 2-0

Astros slump, Nats lead World Series 2-0

HOUSTON • Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki smacked a tiebreaking home run leading off the seventh inning on Wednesday, as the Nats took complete advantage of the subsequent collapse by the Houston Astros to post a 12-3 victory in Game 2 of baseball's World Series.

The Nationals swept the first two games of the best-of-seven series and head home for Game 3 today, Game 4 tomorrow and (if necessary) Game 5 on Sunday.

REUTERS

Federer rolls on at home Basel event

BASEL • Roger Federer stayed on course for a 10th title at his hometown Swiss Indoor tennis tournament in Basel, dropping just three games in crushing Moldova's Radu Albot on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, who has lost only six games so far this week, dispatched his hapless opponent in only 62 minutes, winning the second-round match 6-0, 6-3. It was a 22nd straight win at the tournament for the Swiss, who has taken the title on his last four Basel appearances.

REUTERS

French lock banned following sending-off

TOKYO • France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina, sent off in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat by Wales, was suspended for six weeks yesterday, said a disciplinary commission.

He had returned home under a cloud and decided to retire from international rugby after he was red-carded for elbowing Aaron Wainwright in last Sunday's match.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Renault lose Japan GP points for brake aids

MEXICO CITY • Renault were stripped of their nine points from the Japanese Grand Prix on Wednesday, after the International Automobile Federation, Formula One's governing body, ruled that the cars driven by Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg had illegal driver aids.

The pair were sixth and 10th at the Oct 13 Suzuka race but the Racing Point team protested against the brake bias system used by the French manufacturer.

Renault declined to lodge an appeal.

REUTERS