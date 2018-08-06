Sports World: Asiad U-turn for Filipino cagers

Asiad U-turn for Filipino cagers

MANILA • The Philippines said yesterday it would send a men's basketball team to the Asian Games in Indonesia, just days after abruptly pulling out in the wake of an on-court brawl with Australia at a World Cup qualifier.

The Gilas announced their withdrawal from the Asiad on July 27 after basketball's governing body Fiba suspended 10 of their players and two coaches over the July 2 Manila melee.

However, a special aide to President Rodrigo Duterte said yesterday that the national federation and the country's professional basketball league had since agreed to field a team, a decision confirmed to Agence France-Presse by the Gilas' team manager.

Ba embroiled in race row with opponent

SHANGHAI • Senegalese striker Demba Ba found himself at the centre of a racism controversy in China over allegations that a Chinese opponent hurled insensitive comments at him on Saturday night.

The former Chelsea forward, now with Shanghai Shenhua, became embroiled in a heated exchange with Changchun Yatai midfielder Zhang Li in their 1-1 Chinese Super League draw after Ba collided with one of Zhang's team-mates. Many postings on Chinese social media and news media reports have called for an investigation.

Saudi gamer triumphs in eWorld Cup final

LONDON • Saudi Arabia's Mosaad Al-Dossary, 18, saw off Belgian adversary Stefano Pinna 4-0 on aggregate in the two-legged Fifa eWorld Cup Grand Final at the O2 Arena to walk away US$250,000 (S$342,000) richer on Saturday.

The gamer, who competes as "MSDossary", also collected an invitation to the world governing body's Best Fifa Football awards next month and a gleaming new trophy.

