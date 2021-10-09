Sports World: Ashes will have strong England team: Paine

Ashes will have strong England team: Paine

SYDNEY • Australia Test cricket captain Tim Paine yesterday said he is expecting a "really strong" England side to commit to the Ashes, revealing he had been in touch with his Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the series.

He revealed the feedback he had received from his English counterparts was positive and he expected most players to tour, including opposition captain Joe Root.

Asked if he was worried that the Ashes might not go ahead, Paine added he "had confidence" the first Test will be held on Dec 8.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indonesia, Thailand seek Wada rule review

JAKARTA • Indonesia and Thailand will ask the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to reconsider its decision to declare them non-compliant, representatives of the two countries said yesterday.

As a result of their failure to implement effective testing programmes, their national flags will not be flown at events other than at the Olympic Games and they cannot be awarded the rights to host regional, continental or world championships during the suspension.

On the ban, which will last until reinstatement or for a period of one year - whichever is longer - Indonesian Sports Minister Zainudin Amali appealed for leniency, saying the Covid-19 pandemic had prevented it from extracting enough samples from athletes and sending them to Wada.

REUTERS

Loss of Irving massive blow to Nets: Harden

NEW YORK • Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has said he is eager to have teammate Kyrie Irving return to the court after the All-Star missed yesterday's National Basketball Association pre-season game with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Authorities in New York City, where the Nets are based, mandate vaccination for those working in or attending events at many indoor spaces, including entertainment venues, and Irving remains unvaccinated.

On the guard, Harden said it would be a massive blow if Irving ends up missing 41 home games as he is "one of our best players and one of our leaders" and "a huge part of our success". The Nets are considered one of the favourites for the NBA season which starts on Oct 19.

REUTERS