Sports World :Ashes likely to go ahead after talks

Ashes likely to go ahead after talks

LONDON • England have committed to touring Australia for the Ashes after players' concerns over Covid-19 conditions were resolved at a meeting between the countries' cricket boards and England captain Joe Root, British media reported yesterday.

Despite the visiting players having voiced hesitancy over touring in a pandemic bubble and quarantine requirements, Root has confirmed his participation in the five-Test series, which starts on Dec 8, and will likely be joined by a full-strength squad.

The English Cricket Board will meet tomorrow to decide whether or not the series will take place.

REUTERS

Ozil to help South Asians in football

LONDON • Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil yesterday launched a centre in Bradford aimed at breaking down barriers for the South Asian community in Britain to follow a path into elite sport.

The Fenerbahce playmaker said during his time in England, he was always surprised "why the South Asian community are only allowed to be fans of the game".

British Asians are under-represented with only 15 footballers from a South Asian background among the 4,000 professional players across the top four English tiers.

REUTERS

Lahm not in favour of biennial World Cup

BERLIN • Former Germany international Philipp Lahm, the tournament director of Euro 2024, said on Tuesday he was opposed to Fifa's plan to stage a World Cup every two years.

The 37-year-old said that when he was playing for Bayern Munich, he "always felt happy with" the current quadrennial format and he was "totally convinced that things should stay as they are".

REUTERS