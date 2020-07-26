Sports World: Arsenal's Mustafi ruled out of FA Cup final with injury

Arsenal's Mustafi ruled out of FA Cup final with injury

LONDON • Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi will miss his second FA Cup final after the German was ruled out of the rest of the season with a hamstring injury on Friday.

The 28-year-old was hurt in the 2-0 semi-final win over Manchester City last week.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta had already said on Thursday that Mustafi, who missed the 2017 final, would be a doubt for the Aug 1 clash with Chelsea at Wembley.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Neymar scores in PSG's Cup win, Mbappe limps off

PARIS • Neymar scored the winner as Paris Saint-Germain defeated 10-man Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the French Cup final on Friday, the first competitive football game in the country since March 11 after the coronavirus pandemic.

However, coach Thomas Tuchel faces an anxious wait over the fitness of Kylian Mbappe, who limped off during the first half with an ankle injury following a challenge that resulted in the dismissal of Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Quarantine rules could see Halep miss restart in Italy

MILAN • August's Palermo Ladies Open could lose its biggest draw in world No. 2 tennis star Simona Halep after Italy decided to impose a quarantine of 14 days for people coming from Romania and Bulgaria amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday that people who were in Romania and Bulgaria in the past 14 days will be quarantined upon arrival in Italy. Palermo will mark the first WTA event since early March.

REUTERS

Virtual fans on giant screens as NBA resumes

NEW YORK • When the National Basketball Association season resumes on Thursday in a Florida quarantine bubble, fans will be able to appear virtually on giant videoboards around the court as part of digital technology enhancements.

Heads and chests of more than 300 fans per game will appear on boards at the sides and ends of courts on 17-foot (5.1m) videoboards, bringing a look of spectators when none will be courtside.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE