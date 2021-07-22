Sports World : Arsenal hit by virus, cancel tour to the US

Arsenal hit by virus, cancel tour to the US

LONDON • Arsenal announced yesterday they have cancelled their pre-season trip to the United States after a "small number" of their touring party tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Premier League side were scheduled to play Italian champions Inter Milan this weekend in the opening round of the Florida Cup, which also includes Everton and Colombia's Millonarios.

In a statement announcing their withdrawal, Arsenal did not specify how many members had tested positive, nor if any players were infected.

Boks-Lions tests to be held in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN • All three tests between world champions South Africa and the British & Irish Lions will be played in Cape Town, officials confirmed on Tuesday, wary that the risks associated with a return to the altitude of the Highveld are too great.

The second and third tests in the series were due to be staged in Johannesburg, but with South Africa experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 infections driven by high numbers in the Gauteng province, the decision has been made to remain in Cape Town beyond Saturday's first test.

Joshua to fight Usyk in London on Sept 25

LONDON • Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sept 25, his promoter announced on Tuesday.

Joshua was set to fight compatriot Tyson Fury in an unification bout in Saudi Arabia next month but that contest was scuppered when a United States arbitrator ruled World Boxing Council champion Fury must defend his title against Deontay Wilder. That trilogy contest was scheduled to take place this weekend but has instead been delayed to Oct 9 in Las Vegas after Fury tested positive for the coronavirus.

