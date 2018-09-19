Sports World: Arsenal chief Gazidis to leave for AC Milan

Arsenal chief Gazidis to leave for AC Milan

LONDON • Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis will leave the English Premier League football team to join Italy's AC Milan in the latest move in a year of change at the north London club.

He will start work as Milan's chief executive on Dec 1 after almost a decade at Arsenal, who are rebuilding following the summer departure of French manager Arsene Wenger after 22 years.

According to the Times of London, Gazidis will receive a pay rise of £1 million (S$1.8 million), taking his annual salary to £3.6 million.

REUTERS

Infantino not keen on LaLiga game in US

MADRID • Fifa president Gianni Infantino has expressed doubts about LaLiga's plan to host Girona's home game against Barcelona in the United States.

The Spanish football league wants the fixture to be played in Miami on Jan 26, but the president of football's world governing body is not keen on the idea and would rather "see a great Major League Soccer (MLS) game in the US". LaLiga president Javier Tebas responded to Infantino's comments, tweeting that "three teams from Canada play in the MLS".

REUTERS

Murray saves point for Brighton with penalty

LONDON • Brighton striker Glenn Murray converted a 90th-minute penalty to snatch a 2-2 draw at Southampton after they fought back from two goals down in a Premier League football clash on Monday.

The result left Southampton in 13th place, one spot above Brighton, who also have five points from as many games.

REUTERS

West Ham suffer blow with Wilshere's injury

LONDON • West Ham have been dealt a blow after it emerged that Jack Wilshere will be out for up to six weeks following surgery on an ankle injury.

The England midfielder's latest setback is a blow for manager Manuel Pellegrini, who pushed for Wilshere to be given a three-year deal in the summer. The Premier League football club's board initially wanted to give him only a one-year deal because of concerns over his injury record.

THE GUARDIAN

Spurs hire Barry in front-office position

SAN ANTONIO • The San Antonio Spurs hired TV analyst Brent Barry as their vice-president of basketball operations on Monday.

The 46-year-old retired as a player in 2009 and joined Turner Sports the following year. He won two National Basketball Association titles with the Spurs in 2005 and 2007 during his 14-year playing career.

REUTERS

French oppose plan to reinstate Rusada

PARIS • The president of the French anti-doping agency (AFLD) yesterday joined the chorus questioning the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) proposal to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada), ahead of a Wada meeting tomorrow in the Seychelles.

AFLD president Dominique Laurent expressed her opposition, saying that "the credibility of the global fight against doping" had to be ensured.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE