Sports World: Argentina footballers earn Olympic berth

Argentina footballers earn Olympic berth

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina become the first South American team to reach the Tokyo Olympics football tournament when they beat Colombia 2-1 to top the regional qualifying group with a match to spare.

Second-half goals from Agustin Urzi - who was later sent off - and Nehuen Perez gave Argentina the win on Thursday night.

The result gives Argentina's Under-23s an unassailable six points from two games, with one match remaining in the round-robin qualification system played in Colombia.

Indonesia halts Formula E plans

JAKARTA • Indonesia has slammed the brakes on plans to hold a Formula E race at the national monument in Jakarta.

Authorities said the race, scheduled for June 6, posed a risk to the cultural site which features a road that rings a 123m tower symbolising the former Dutch colony's independence struggle. The announcement comes weeks after plans to cut down nearly 200 trees there was criticised by the national government.

