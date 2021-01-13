Sports World : Application for fund support opens today

Application for fund support opens today

Aspiring athletes who are aiming to represent Singapore at international competitions this year will be able to apply for the Temasek Foundation Inspire Fund from today till Feb 12, said Sport Singapore and the National Youth Sport Institute.

The $100,000 fund aims to provide more opportunities to athletes who are passionate and committed to sporting excellence and it hopes to inspire others in the community to pursue sports.

Athletes who are not supported by existing grants or receiving funding may apply as an individual or as a team at tfinspirefund.myactivesg.com.

Sumo wrestler, 22, quits over Covid fears

TOKYO • A sumo wrestler in Japan said he had "no choice" but to quit the sport after his request to skip a tournament for fear of catching the coronavirus was rejected.

The 22-year-old, known as Kotokantetsu, said the Japan Sumo Association had insisted he fight in the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, which began on Sunday, despite at least six wrestlers testing positive for the virus last week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Belichick turns down top civilian honour

BOSTON • New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday he has decided not to accept the Medal of Freedom from United States President Donald Trump in the wake of last week's siege of the Capitol by the president's supporters.

Politico reported that Mr Trump had planned to bestow the highest civilian honour on the Super Bowl-winning coach, who said the riot had changed his mind.

REUTERS