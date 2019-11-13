Sports World: App launched for golf's Singapore Open

App launched for golf's Singapore Open

SMBC Singapore Open organisers yesterday launched the official mobile application for the US$1 million (S$1.36 million) golf tournament.

Besides features like live tracking of all 156 players and 360 degree view of the various holes, fans can buy tickets at 50 per cent discount until Nov 25 and 20 per cent from Nov 26.

Next year's Jan 16-19 event at Sentosa Golf Club will feature a stellar field, including England's Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson from Sweden and American Matt Kuchar - the gold, silver and bronze medallists respectively at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Curry won't be back before late March

LOS ANGELES • Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry said on Monday that he expects to return from a broken left hand before the conclusion of the National Basketball Association season but not before late March.

The 31-year-old veteran three-point sharpshooter, in his 11th NBA season, is set to miss the most games of any campaign in his career with his worst injury setback. The Warriors, bidding for their eighth consecutive season in the play-offs, have the NBA's worst record this season at 2-9.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

High-flying Albon secures Red Bull spot

LONDON• Thailand's Alexander Albon has been rewarded for a series of impressive performances by being signed on a permanent basis as Red Bull's second driver for next year's campaign, the Formula One team said yesterday.

The 23-year-old began the season with their sister team Toro Rosso but has seized his chance in the second half of the campaign - when Red Bull offered him the drive - by finishing in the top six in every race and accruing 68 points. He sits in sixth spot overall with 84 points ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kenya's Kiptum cops four-year drug ban

PARIS • Former half-marathon world-record holder Abraham Kiptum of Kenya has been given a four-year doping ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Monday.

The ban follows irregularities that showed up on his biological passport, which is used to track potential doping. The World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal suspects the 30-year-old of blood doping, but he has denied any form of doping or blood manipulation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE