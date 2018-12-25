Sports World: Another PSG player's home is broken into

Another PSG player's home is broken into

PARIS • Thiago Silva became the latest Paris Saint-Germain player to have his property broken into during a match, French police confirmed on Sunday.

Burglars ransacked the Brazilian's Parisian home in the upmarket 16th arrondissement while he was playing in PSG's Ligue 1 home match against Nantes.

The thieves are believed to have got away with items worth hundreds of thousands of euros, in an identical case to last month's when teammate Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's house was burgled.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

5 lifters suspended after 2012 retests

LONDON • Five weightlifters, including two Olympic champions, have been provisionally suspended after retests of their samples from the 2012 London Olympics came back positive for doping, the International Weightlifting Federation said.

Ukrainian Oleksiy Torokhtiy could now be stripped of the Olympic gold medal he won in the 105kg category while Azerbaijan's Valentin Hristov could lose his bronze medal from the 56kg category.

Uzbekistan's Ruslan Nurudinov, who is the reigning Olympic and Asian Games champion in the 105kg category, Armenian Melanie Daluzyan and Belarus' Mikalai Novikau were also suspended as a result of adverse analytical findings.

REUTERS

Sevilla stay third behind Barca, Atletico

MADRID • Sevilla lost ground at the top of LaLiga on Sunday, despite Wissam Ben Yedder's late equaliser rescuing them a point against struggling Leganes.

Mikel Vesga's header looked set to earn Leganes a valuable victory in their fight against relegation but Yedder's added-time strike earned the visitors, who had Franco Vazquez sent off for dissent, a 1-1 draw.

Pablo Machin's men will now head into the winter break two points behind Atletico Madrid and five adrift of leaders Barcelona.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE