Sports World: Ang books SEA Games ticket in 100m breast

Ang books SEA Games ticket in 100m breast

Maximillian Ang qualified for the year-end SEA Games by winning the 100m breaststroke in 1min 1.87sec at the 16th Singapore National Swimming Championships Invitationals (Major Games Qualifier) yesterday.

The 20-year-old's time was enough to beat Pang Sheng Jun (1:03.79) and Hayden Lin (1:05.40) at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

The meet is the final qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics and SEA Games, among other major competitions.

Turkish GP to take Singapore's place

LONDON • Formula One will make a second attempt to hold the Turkish Grand Prix this season, after adding it to the calendar yesterday as a replacement for Singapore's cancelled race in October.

Turkey's race at the Istanbul Park circuit will slot in a week before the Japanese Grand Prix, which remains scheduled for Suzuka on Oct 10, and one week after the Russian round in Sochi.

REUTERS

Kodaira and Hickok share lead with 63s

NEW YORK • Japan's Satoshi Kodaira and American Kramer Hickok both fired seven-under 63s to share the lead after Thursday's opening round of the US PGA Travelers Championship.

American Talor Gooch was third on 64 , with a pack on 65 including Sweden's Henrik Norlander.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE