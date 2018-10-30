Sports World: Anderson reaches ATP Finals after Vienna win

Anderson reaches ATP Finals after Vienna win

VIENNA (Austria) • Big-serving Kevin Anderson secured his spot at next month's season-ending ATP Finals by beating Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) to win the Vienna Open on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is the first South African to reach the ATP Finals in 23 years and follows in the footsteps of compatriot Wayne Ferreira, who achieved the feat in 1995.

REUTERS

Federer's Basel triumph is 99th career ATP title

BASEL (Switzerland) • Roger Federer battled to claim his 99th career ATP Tour title on Sunday, rallying to defeat Romanian qualifier Marius Copil 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors final at Basel.

The top seed, who has played in 12 straight Basel finals, claimed his ninth trophy at his home event as he overcame an inspired opponent, who took the lead early in each set but was pegged back by the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Champ in name and deed at Sanderson Farms

LOS ANGELES • American rookie Cameron Champ became a champion for the first time on the PGA Tour on Sunday, making birdies on five of the last six holes to win the Sanderson Farms Championship by four strokes.

He took a wire-to-wire victory on his ninth Tour start with a final-round four-under 68 to finish 72 holes at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi on 21-under 267, four ahead of Canada's Corey Conners (68).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Warriors hold off Nets for 4th straight victory

NEW YORK • Kevin Durant hit a jumper with 1min 42sec left and Stephen Curry's three-pointer right after helped the National Basketball Association champions Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-114 on Sunday.

Curry paced Golden State, who won their fourth straight game, with 35 points. The NBA champions (6-1) lead the Western Conference.

REUTERS