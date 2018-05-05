Sports World: Amri's two-match ban a setback for Stags

Amri's two-match ban a setback for Stags

Tampines Rovers were dealt a blow after star striker Khairul Amri was handed a two-match suspension for kicking out at Warriors defender Delwinder Singh in an off-the-ball incident during a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match on April 21.

This means the 33-year-old Lion will miss the Stags' next two Singapore Premier League games, against title rivals Home United (May 12) and defending champions Albirex Niigata (May 20).

Second-placed Tampines are five points behind leaders Albirex after five games played, with three wins, one draw and one defeat.

Neymar back at PSG, with focus on Russia

PARIS • Brazil star Neymar flew back to France yesterday to rejoin his club, French champions Paris Saint-Germain, after an operation on a broken foot bone in March.

Neymar, who arrived by private jet, is continuing his rehabilitation following the operation and his focus is firmly set on being fit to lead his country at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

PSG are still chasing a domestic treble and will face third division side Les Herbiers in the French Cup final on Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aiba at risk of missing Tokyo Olympics: Bach

LAUSANNE • World boxing body Aiba is slow in implementing necessary reforms and needs to act now or risk being banned from the Tokyo 2020 Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Thursday.

The IOC had warned Aiba in February to sort out its finances, the sport's governance and anti-doping issues but a progress report presented this week was insufficient, Bach told a news conference.

Payments to the association have already been frozen by the IOC.

REUTERS

British MPs to weigh up Wembley sale bid

LONDON • The UK's House of Commons will investigate the proposed sale of Wembley by the English Football Association (FA) in a one-off evidence session on July 18, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) said yesterday.

The FA confirmed last week that it is negotiating to sell the national football stadium to American billionaire Shahid Khan - the owner of National Football League team the Jacksonville Jaguars.

British media reports have indicated the deal could be worth up to £1 billion (S$1.8 billion).

REUTERS

Folau won't back down on his gay comments

SYDNEY • Wallabies star Israel Folau said he has no regrets about saying gay people would go to "hell" and holds no grudges against his critics.

Folau caused a storm when he made the comments on social media last month, but the staunch Christian yesterday told Australian media that he was not backing down from his beliefs regarding homosexuality.

He also insisted the backlash over his comments had not diminished his desire to play rugby.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE