Sports World : American takeover on the cards for Roma

American takeover on the cards for Roma

ROME • Roma is in buyout talks with a group led by American billionaire Dan Friedkin , the Italian Serie A club said yesterday.

The proposed deal is the latest foray into football by American investors after billionaire Rocco Commisso bought Serie A rivals Fiorentina from the Della Valle family for a reported sum of about €160 million (S$241 million).

According to multiple media reports, Friedkin will pay between €750 million and €790 million for an 82 per cent majority stake in Roma.

REUTERS

Nishikori out of Australian Open

MELBOURNE • A day after Andy Murray put his Grand Slam comeback on hold, Japan's Kei Nishikori has become the latest high-profile tennis player to withdraw from next month's Australian Open, citing a right elbow injury.

Besides pulling out of the first major of the year, he will also miss the ATP Cup, a new international men's team event that starts on Friday in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pogba likely to play against Arsenal

LONDON • Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to return for their Premier League visit to Arsenal on New Year's Day after sitting out Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley as a precaution, said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The France international returned from a long layoff injury in United's 2-0 defeat by Watford on Dec 22 and played 45 minutes in their 4-1 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day.

REUTERS