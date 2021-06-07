Sports World: 'Amazing' Uchimura gets to fourth Games

'Amazing' Uchimura gets to fourth Games

TOKYO • Japanese gymnastics star Kohei Uchimura reflected on an "amazing" achievement after qualifying for his fourth Olympics yesterday, but admitted that he was "lucky" to scrape home after a late wobble.

The 32-year-old opted not to defend his 2012 and 2016 all-around titles at the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Games because of shoulder pain, deciding instead to focus on the horizontal bar.

But he had to work hard to earn his place after a marathon qualifying process went right down to the wire.

Heartbreak as leader Rahm tests positive

DUBLIN (Ohio) • Jon Rahm tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to withdraw from the PGA Memorial Tournament while holding a six-stroke lead after Saturday's third round.

The Spaniard, who is the third-ranked golfer in the world, shot an eight-under 64 on Saturday and was at an event-record 18-under 198 after three rounds, with Collin Morikawa (66) and Patrick Cantlay (68) way back on 204.

According to the PGA Tour, Rahm, who was asymptomatic, was just the fourth player to test positive within competition over the past 50 tournaments.

Thompson's 66 gives her one-shot lead

SAN FRANCISCO • Lexi Thompson fired a five-under 66, the lowest round of the day, on Saturday to take a one-shot lead at the US Women's Open in San Francisco.

The American was at seven-under 206 for the tournament, with Filipino Yuka Saso (71) one shot back.

In third place, a further three shots behind, were American high school amateur Megha Ganne (72) and Lee6 Jeong-eun (73) of South Korea.

