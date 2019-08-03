Sports World: Alves goes home to Sao Paulo

Alves goes home to Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO • Brazil football captain Dani Alves announced on Thursday that he had joined Sao Paulo on a 31/2-year contract, a month after leaving French champions Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiry of his contract.

The 36-year-old former Barcelona defender, who led the Selecao to last month's Copa America title, had reportedly drawn interest from Arsenal and Manchester City, but chose to return home.

In an Instagram post, he said he "once dreamt I would play for Sao Paulo and Barcelona, today, I am fulfilling the missing part of that dream".

DPA

Olesen accused of molesting woman

LONDON • Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, was arrested on suspicion of molesting a sleeping woman during a first-class flight from the United States to London, where he lives.

According to The Sun on Thursday, he also allegedly urinated in the aisle and had an abusive tirade at the crew on a British Airways flight from Memphis, where he had been part of the field at the WGC-St Jude Invitational last weekend.

The PGA Tour said in a statement it was aware of the arrest, calling the allegations "deeply troubling".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ellis to part ways with US on Oct 6

NEW YORK • Two-time Women's World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis will say farewell to the United States national team on Oct 6 after a match against South Korea, US Soccer announced on Thursday.

The British-born Ellis guided the team to the 2015 crown and masterminded a successful defence in France last month.

Ellis, who took up the job in May 2014, has a 102-7 record, with 18 draws, ahead of a five-game farewell tour, including games against Ireland and Portugal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE