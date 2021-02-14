Sports World: Alonso's jaw fixed, can race in new F1 season

Alonso's jaw fixed, can race in new F1 season

LONDON • Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said he was well and looking forward to the start of the season after fracturing his jaw in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

The Spaniard's Alpine (Renault) team said he will remain under observation for 48 hours after an operation on Friday and expected him "to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season".

The Formula One championship is due to begin in Bahrain on March 28, with pre-season testing in the Gulf kingdom from March 12-14.

REUTERS

Upamecano to cost Bayern €43m

MUNICH • France defender Dayot Upamecano will join Bayern Munich from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig next season, according to reports on Friday.

Both magazine Kicker and daily Bild say the Bavarians will pay €43 million (S$69 million) to activate the buyout clause in Upamecano's Leipzig contract, which runs until 2023. The European champions appear to have fought off competition from Liverpool and Chelsea, who also wanted to sign the 22-year-old centre-back.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Spieth takes narrow lead at Pebble Beach

LOS ANGELES • Jordan Spieth stepped up his quest for a first PGA Tour title in more than three years, firing a five-under 67 on Friday to take the halfway lead in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The former world No. 1, who has not won since capturing his third Major championship at the 2017 British Open, had four of his six birdies on his inward run. The 27-year-old American had a 12-under total of 132, one shot in front of compatriot Daniel Berger, who carded a six-under 66.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE