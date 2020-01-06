Sports world: Alonso makes his Dakar Rally debut

Alonso makes his Dakar Rally debut

JEDDAH • Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso yesterday embarked on his first Dakar Rally, saying he is determined to "enjoy the adventure".

The Spaniard, who is driving a Toyota Hilux, is one of 351 starters in the gruelling 7,500km race that has moved from South America to Saudi Arabia and concludes on Jan 17 in Qiddiya.

However, the 38-year-old downplayed his hopes of creating history by becoming the first F1 champion to win the rally, insisting he is "perfectly aware of my lack of experience and perfectly aware of my lack of pace".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bayern to sign Nubel as Neuer successor

MUNICH • Bayern Munich have settled on Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel as captain Manuel Neuer's long-term replacement.

The Bundesliga champions said on Saturday night that they will sign the former Germany Under-21 international on a free transfer, with his move to be made permanent on July 1.

Nubel, 23, who was stripped of the armband over his refusal to extend his contract, is considered to be one of the best stoppers in the league. He reportedly turned down interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan to understudy 33-year-old Neuer, whose contract ends in 2023.

ASSOCIATED PRESS